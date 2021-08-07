Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Terrifying video captures the moment people on a ferry fleeing wildfires are surrounded by huge flames

By Sophia Ankel
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUADz_0bKqARlP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxZy9_0bKqARlP00

Sotri Dimpinoudis/Twitter

  • Horrific footage shows a fire raging through a Greek island as people were forced to evacuate.
  • More than 1,300 people had to flee the island of Evia by boat on Friday evening.
  • High temperatures and strong winds have fanned more than 150 wildfires in the country.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Horrifying footage taken from a ferry boat shows a wildfire engulfing the Greek island of Evia as people were forced to evacuate.

More than 1,300 residents and holidaymakers staying in the village of Limni had to flee to the harbor after all other exit routes from the village were cut off by the fires.

Footage posted to social media shows people on a ferry boat watch on as it drives away from a dark landscape that is only engulfed by red flames.

Read more: Painfully slow hurricanes, deadly heat, and cities without water: What the climate crisis will look like in the next 10 years, according to experts

"This is not a science fiction movie but real-life horror scenes, people who were evacuated by ferry just to see flames surrounding the entire landscape behind them as they get away towards safer places in Greece," Sotiri Dimpinoudis, a Greek freelance journalist who posted the video, said on Twitter .

Other angles of the fire were also posted to social media. Watch it below:

High temperatures and strong winds have fanned more than 150 wildfires across the country. In total, an estimate of 5,000 acres has burned, with temperatures reaching 107.6F - the highest temperature in Greece since 1987.

"Our priority is always the protection of human life followed by the protection of property, the natural environment and critical infrastructure, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the prime minister, said in an address to the nation on Friday, according to Reuters.

"Unfortunately, under these circumstances, achieving all these aims at the same time is simply impossible," he added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 290

Insider

Insider

114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Hurricanes#Greek Island#Natural Environment#Accident#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Greece
Related
EnvironmentNewsweek

Greece Wildfires Destroy Ancient Olive Tree That Was 2,500 Years Old

A historic, 2,500-year-old olive tree on the Greek island of Evia has been destroyed amid ongoing wildfires that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Local resident Apostolis Panagiotou posted images of the tree on Twitter Sunday, showing it before and after the fires. The tree, which was...
Environmentgcaptain.com

Harrowing Video Shows Residents Fleeing Burning Greek Island by Ferry

Residents on the Greek Island of Evia were forced to flee over the weekend as wildfires raged unabated. Harrowing video shows residents being evacuated by a ferry as flames could be seen overtaking the hillside, turning the sky a bright orange hue. Wildfires have burned across Greece for the past...
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

"Unprecedented': Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

ARKITSA, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and residents battled into the night Monday for a seventh day against a massive fire on Greece's second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.”. Smoke and ash from Evia, a rugged island of forests...
Environmentaudacy.com

"Unprecedented': Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

ARKITSA, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and residents battled into the night Monday for a seventh day against a massive fire on Greece's second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.”. Smoke and ash from Evia, a rugged island of forests...
EnvironmentTribTown.com

“Unprecedented’: Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

ARKITSA, Greece — Firefighters and residents battled into the night Monday for a seventh day against a massive fire on Greece’s second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.”. Smoke and ash from Evia, a rugged island of forests and...
Environmentmynews13.com

"Unprecedented': Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

ARKITSA, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and residents battled into the night Monday for a seventh day against a massive fire on Greece's second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.”. Smoke and ash from Evia, a rugged island of forests...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

"Unprecedented': Massive forest fire ravages Greek island

ARKITSA, Greece — (AP) — Firefighters and residents battled into the night Monday for a seventh day against a massive fire on Greece's second-largest island as the nation endured what the prime minister described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented proportions.”. Smoke and ash from Evia, a rugged island of...

Comments / 290

Community Policy