The Mini City CarSharing concept has been designed by Daniel Pokorný as a vehicle for urban areas to help citizens get around on their own terms without the need to outright own a car. The concept vehicle is imagined for use as part of a fleet that drivers would be able to hire whenever they need a car to get around for errands or even a short trip. The minimalist vehicle is imagined with space for two along with a trunk to hold luggage or shopping.