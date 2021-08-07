Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

EXPLAINER: What’s next for the USA Basketball men’s program

By TIM REYNOLDS
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor USA Basketball’s men’s national team, the next item on the to-do list isn’t the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s not even the 2023 World Cup, which will end in the Philippines. It’s a qualifying tournament, in about three months. The Olympics are supposed to be a four-year cycle in normal...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics Basketball#Nba Playoffs#The Usa Basketball#Usa Basketball#Nba#The G League#Fiba#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal

Their path to the gold-medal match wasn’t easy, but the United States managed to overcome a lot of adversity and finish on top of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in a highly-anticipated rematch. France won the initial meeting during pool play, but Rudy Gobert and Co. were unable to replicate that performance.
SportsPosted by
Daily News

Team USA men’s basketball steamrolls Iran at Olympics, but that was a given

This was the easy part, the foregone conclusion. The Americans are advancing out of the group phase, courtesy of a 120-66 Iran beatdown Wednesday in the spirit of Dream Team lore. It’s not yet official. But it’s mighty close. Even if Team USA’s men’s basketball team loses Saturday to the Czech Republic, it can enter the knockout stage by point differential. Winning by 54 carries comfort. But ...
BasketballPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Critics of USA Men's Basketball Need to 'Shut Up'

Dan Beyer: “The United States ends up dropping the first game of their Olympic journey and I just have a message for everybody who is mad at Team USA, not happy with Team USA, and is disappointed in Team USA for their loss today… SHUT UP… We don’t care about Team USA Basketball. We expect them to just win all the time and we automatically expect a Gold Medal. What happens when they win a gold medal is we don’t celebrate and cheer, we just say ‘alright, that’s expected, that was awesome’, but when they lose we are on their case like you wouldn’t believe. I just can’t get over the fact that everybody now seems to care but if they won it would just be ho-hum, no big deal. We want to put them under the microscope and criticize them for doing all this stuff – it’s such a carryover from the NBA when we criticize them as individuals, and how they carry the team. Honestly, I don’t care if they lose every single game. I have pride for my country for those guys who are actually playing and serving for Team USA on the basketball court. They should win but I’m not going to be all mad at them because they ‘dIdN’t bEaT fRaNcE iN gRoUp pLaY’ like everyone was all mad about. WHO CARES??” (Full Audio Above)
WorldJacksonville Daily Progress

Tokyo Olympics: France takes down the USA in men's basketball

SAITAMA, Japan — The final buzzer sounded and France barely celebrated. To them, beating the United States again wasn’t really a surprise. And that might be the biggest indicator yet that the Americans — even after three consecutive Olympic gold medals — are no longer feared by other top international teams.
BasketballTennessee Tribune

USA Men’s Basketball Team No Longer Invincible

For more Olympics than anyone can remember, basketball was considered a sport that the USA was deemed unbeatable, particularly on the men’s side. Even before NBA players became regular participants, USA teams comprised of collegians. were usually dominant. The team has won 15 gold medals in the previous 18 Olympics...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Basketball Has a 'Gregg Popovich Problem'

Chris Broussard: “Popovich is 11-6 in international play. They were 75-1 under Krzyzewski, and we hadn’t lost an Olympic game in 25 years. He’s 6-3 in games that matter internationally. He’s doing a BAD job. There are other reasons –‘ does the roster fit?’ and players aren’t playing well, I get all that, but there are no two ways about it, he’s struggling in international play. They’ve lost three out of their last four if you count exhibitions and he’s 11-6… Popovich is trying to run an offense with ball and player movement, which I like and I think is the best way to play basketball because a 5-man team that is talented is going to beat a team that is just ISO for the most part, but these players aren’t used to playing that way. That’s not how most teams play in the NBA anymore, and it’s not how our greatest players grow up playing. We’re not used to guarding those types of offenses anymore either… We got some issues here, and Popovich’s coaching has been one of them… We say that ‘the world has caught up…’ The whole world HAS caught up, but no individual country has caught us. We’re not playing ‘the world’, we’re playing individual countries. Slovenia has two million people, think about that. Brooklyn has more people than Slovenia!” (Full Video Above)
BasketballNew York Post

USA men’s basketball’s real Olympics challenge begins with Spain

The United States men’s basketball team may have rebounded from its dismal loss to start the Tokyo Olympics, but now the real challenges begin. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and company will start the knockout round by facing Spain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. If victorious, Team USA likely would draw Australia next. The Aussies, who defeated the U.S. in an exhibition game, will take on Argentina in the quarters.
BasketballPosted by
The Independent

Team USA men’s basketball: Who is in the favourite’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics?

The US men’s basketball team arrived in Tokyo looking to secure their fourth consecutive Olympic gold, having dominated the sport at the highest level for years. However, the Americans were poor at their last major international tournament prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIBA World Cup of 2018, at which they finished seventh and ended their 78-game winning streak in defeat to Australia.
BasketballWashington Post

USA men’s basketball not panicking after opening loss

TOKYO — Rather than fixate on the many things that went wrong during the first loss of his Olympic career, Kevin Durant turned his attention to what drove USA Basketball’s runs to gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The Brooklyn Nets forward played poorly in Team USA’s 83-76 loss...
Basketballsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Team USA vs. Czech Republic: Men’s Basketball Olympics Best Bets & Predictions

The Men’s USA Basketball Team picked up their first win in Group A against Iran 120-66. Spain and Slovenia have locked up Group C. In addition, in Group B, Australia has secured a spot in the knockout stage and the final spot will come down to Italy or Germany. The plan is simple for Team USA, win and you are in! Below is my Men’s Basketball Olympics Best Bet and Prediction for July 31st!

Comments / 0

Community Policy