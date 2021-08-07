Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Doomed for failure

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the U.S. House of Representatives concluded legislative session and entered the customary district work period scheduled during the month of August, House Democrats pushed through several misguided bills connected to annual funding of the federal government. Passed along party lines, these unworkable bills are doomed for failure in the...

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Americans#Taliban#Un American#Rules Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

America faces cascading crises. Democrats must act.

Will America finally begin to address the cascading crises it faces? This week will provide an initial test. First up is the Senate’s vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Too many media voices have already begun celebrating the “courage” of the negotiators, with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) taking plenty of bows. Progressives in the House and Senate are warning, however, that the infrastructure bill won’t get to the president’s desk unless Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) help pass a budget reconciliation bill that addresses vital unmet needs. This is portrayed as a conflict pitting the left against the center but, in this battle, progressives represent the real center — the broad majority of Americans demanding action — and carry the last best hope for Democrats, and perhaps democracy itself to survive the next elections.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & Courtsmoney.com

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Job growth so strong, the GOP is (literally) at a loss for words

It was around this time a few months ago when the public first saw the report on April's job growth. At face value, the numbers looked quite good: 269,000 jobs were created that month, which under normal circumstances, would've constituted a terrific total. But there's nothing normal about the circumstances,...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan would extend major relief to families with children

Families with children would be major winners if the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint released Monday by Democrats holds up. The package instructs Senate committees to invest trillions of dollars to boost the social safety net for families through programs and services such as an expanded child tax credit, childcare benefits for working parents, free pre-K and more. Investments in working families, the elderly and the environment would total about $1.8 trillion, according to a fact sheet about the proposal.
Congress & Courtstheohiostar.com

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors to Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Congressman Refuses To Say If He's Vaccinated, Then Walks Away From Interview

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) is refusing to say whether he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, because he doesn’t want to be “taking sides on it.”. The conservative congressman made his comments to a reporter from WKOW-TV in Madison after a town hall meeting on Wednesday. Asked what his message would be to people who aren’t vaccinated, Grothman said he didn’t have one.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy