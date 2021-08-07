Neil Patrick Harris to Star in ‘Emily in Paris’ Creator’s New Netflix Comedy ‘Uncoupled’

When it comes to 2020 and 2021, there were plenty of new shows that captured the public’s eye, from hits like Bridgerton on Netflix to the latest superhero hit, Invincible, on Amazon Prime. For the rest of the year, there are plenty of 2021 Netflix TV premieres coming soon, but I think we should take a look at the next season of another popular show, most likely not releasing so soon – Emily in Paris.