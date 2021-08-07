New Captain America Anthony Mackie Called Out Tom Holland Again, And This Time It Involves Disneyland
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Playful celebrity “feuds” have proven to be plenty of fun for the general public, and Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland make up one of Hollywood’s most entertaining pairings. The two Marvel stars have fired jokes back and forth for the past few years, with both one-upping the other here and there. Mackie has actually gotten the last laugh in the past few instances, and he seems to be keeping up that streak. That’s right, the new Captain America has once again called out Holland, and his latest comments involve Disneyland.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0