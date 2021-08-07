Allyson Felix becomes most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history with 11 medals
By Brian Munoz, USA TODAY
Posted by
USA TODAY
2 days ago
With the United States' 4x400 women's relay gold medal win on Saturday, Allyson Felix broke Carl Lewis' record becomes the most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history. The feat is the culmination of a career spanning over a decade, the first medal being awarded in the 200-meter final at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Felix has made a name for herself on and off of the field of play, being a fierce advocate for maternity rights. In November 2018, she gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, after being diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. The illness is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication and led to Felix undergoing an emergency c-section.
The following year Nike offered to renew her contract with a 70% pay-cut, she details in her 2019 New York Times op-ed . After broad public outcry and a congressional inquiry following the piece, Nike announced a new maternity policy for sponsored athletes guaranteeing an athlete’s pay and bonuses for 18 months around pregnancy.
Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.
USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Olympian Allyson Felix has fire in her belly as an advocate for fellow mothers who are athletes, record-breaking speed in her feet, and the guts of an innovative entrepreneur unafraid to create a product. Felix is a six-time gold medalist who “is the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete...
When American track star Allyson Felix arrived in Eugene, Oregon this past June for the Summer Olympic Trials, the five-time Olympian and holder of nine Olympic medals wasn’t just vying for another opportunity to compete. She was also determined to use the Tokyo games as an opportunity to upend another standard.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time, partnered with her biggest sponsor Athleta and the Women's Sports Foundation to give $200,000 in grant money to athletes who need to pay for childcare while training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Having experienced firsthand how new parents and pregnant athletes can be punished by their sponsors, Felix knew it was up to her to make a change and stand up for fellow parents representing Team USA.
TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
More Olympic action? More Olympic action. The Tokyo Games rolled on at -- wait for it -- the track. Allyson Felix started Wednesday morning by booking a trip to the 400-meter final. In the much-anticipated men's 200-meter final, Canadian Andre De Grasse defeated Americans Kenneth Bednarek, Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton for the gold.
Speed is more than just a measure of distance over time. For gold medalist Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix, speed is her livelihood, her career and her legacy. Felix and her husband both were blessed with speed, and it would surprise no one if their young daughter grew up to be a speedster as well.
Six-time gold medalist and track runner Allyson Felix will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. It will also be her first Olympics she qualifies for as a mother, after having her first child in November 2018. As well as being considered one of the U.S.'s...
Allyson Felix just shared a powerful image. At first glance, the black-and-white photo shows the Olympic athlete wearing more than a handful of medals, but a closer look reveal a scar on the track-and-field star's abdomen. It's a C-section scar from the 2018 emergency delivery of her now two-year-old daughter Camryn.
TOKYO—It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400 meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
The gold medal in men's basketball once again resides with Team USA after the 87-82 victory over France Saturday. The Kevin Durant-led squad had a tougher road to gold than in years past but shook off early inconsistencies to prove themselves the very best in international competition once again. Their...
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal. In what was the final race of her legendary Olympic career, Felix and the U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu ran to gold on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand.
The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA.
To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Tokyo 2020, in 2021, was a monumental Olympic Games for the United States. An extra year of waiting was rewarded with Olympic memories that will surely endure lifetimes. Spectators watching from home all around the world saw tears of joys, glimpses of pain, rallies of resilience and history being rewritten over, and over again by the athletes heralding from America.
The United States assembled one of the most decorated relay teams in history to finish off the track and field events at the Summer Olympics with a gold medal. The American 4x400-meter relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu lived up to the "Dream Team" billing they received on social media and smashed the competition in the final women's track event of the competition.
Watch: Allyson Felix Celebrates Historic Olympic Win. Ten medals are nice, but the real prize was waiting for Allyson Felix at home. Allyson, who set a record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won her 10th medal—becoming the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history—made a triumphant return home to California a day after the Closing Ceremony officially concluded the Olympic Games, her biggest cheerleader was ready and waiting.
TOKYO — At the Tokyo Olympics, more elite athletes than ever are speaking out about the need for more support for mothers. When the starting pistol went off at the Olympic Stadium for the women's 400-meter final on Friday, two mothers were on the starting line – Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes.
Comments / 0