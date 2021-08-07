Cancel
Royal Family Have Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Hanging Over Them’

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that the monarchy must now confront the reality that one of their own is writing a tell-all, one that likely will drag them through the mud. Prince Harry has thrown his family under the bus multiple times since abandoning the monarchy and his book is expected to continue this shameless trend.

Prince Harry was facing anger from the royal households last night as his tell-all book threatens to take the shine off the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee. The duke's decision to bring out a memoir, which could deepen current rifts, in the same year his grandmother celebrates her landmark was branded 'deeply disrespectful'.

