Portland, OR

Portland metro Saturday weather: Cloudy skies, high of 82 ahead of hot week

By Jack Forrest
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Portland will be treated to yet another pleasant day Saturday as temperatures rise slightly and a chance of rain arrives after sunset. The rain has slowed its roll across the state, as only a slight chance of rain is predicted for the north coast during the day. Clouds have gathered in the northern portion of the state, but conditions are forecast to remain mostly sunny inland with smoke-dusted skies for much of Oregon.

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Monday weather: Normal summer day, high 85; heat cranks up Wednesday

After a relatively cool weekend, Portland will return to average August temperatures Monday before another wave of excessive heat hits the area later in the week. The National Weather Service is tracking a broad area of high pressure slowly expanding over the Pacific moving eastward into the region through the end of the week. The high pressure will usher in increasingly dry and warm air.
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Majority of Oregon heat deaths involved older people

The majority of people who died from heat-related illnesses during Oregon’s unprecedented heat wave at the end of June were 65 or older, illustrating just how vulnerable the state’s elderly population was during the heat wave. The Oregonian/OregonLive used online sources and public records to determine the ages of the...

