Portland metro Saturday weather: Cloudy skies, high of 82 ahead of hot week
Portland will be treated to yet another pleasant day Saturday as temperatures rise slightly and a chance of rain arrives after sunset. The rain has slowed its roll across the state, as only a slight chance of rain is predicted for the north coast during the day. Clouds have gathered in the northern portion of the state, but conditions are forecast to remain mostly sunny inland with smoke-dusted skies for much of Oregon.www.oregonlive.com
