Bowling Green, KY

Warren East softball hosts Special Olympics team on a memorable night

By MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was nothing but winners, with smiles all around at the Warren East softball field on Thursday night. Warren East played host to the Bowling Green Special Olympics softball team, with players from the middle school and high school rosters playing the Special Olympics team in a pair of exhibition games – helping Special Olympics prepare for the state qualifying tournament this weekend in Paducah.

