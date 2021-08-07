Cancel
France Outlasts ROC to Win First Men's Volleyball Gold

By Joseph Schwerdt
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance, ranked fourth in the world, defeated the team from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to claim its first Olympic gold medal in men’s volleyball. The French team burst out to win the first two sets 25-23, 25-17, before Russia stormed back to take the next two frames 25-21, 25-21.

