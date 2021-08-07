Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Eli Gold to be voice of Birmingham Squadron basketball team

By Alabama News Center
Yellowhammer News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama broadcasting legend Eli Gold will be the “official voice” of the Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G League team for the New Orleans Pelicans. Gold is best known as the play-by-play announcer for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team and is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Gold will be the primary play-by-play announcer for all home and away games of the Squadron’s inaugural season, beginning in November.

yellowhammernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Elliott
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eli Gold
Person
Arthur Orr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Alabama Legislature#The Birmingham Squadron#Nba G League#The New Orleans Pelicans#Crimson Tide Football#The Birmingham Bulls#The St Louis Blues#Nashville Predators#Nhl#The Birmingham Barons#Uab#The Associated Press#Alabama Newscenter Rrb#Governmental Affairs#Innovate Alabama#Protective Life#Dai Ichi Life Holding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

It's unanimous. The reigning champion University of Alabama football team is considered the team to beat for the 2021-22 season. After already being voted No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, the writers were in agreement as the Crimson Tide was atop the preseason Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll on Wednesday morning.
College Sportsozarkradionews.com

NCAA Football: Bama Again No. 1 In AP Preseason Poll; OU No. 2

Defending national champs, Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It’s the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Crimson Tide opened up ranked No. 1. Oklahoma opens up in second followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Top 10. 1. Alabama. 2....
FootballPosted by
FanSided

An Alabama Crimson Tide legend is now in Twitter jail

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a great fan base, and it has evolved over the years. While Nick Saban minimizes his social media presence, plenty of fans have used social media to connect and expand their presence. One of the staples of “Gump Twitter” (the name for the Alabama Crimson...
SportsIsland Packet Online

Gamecocks win gold! Team USA basketball rolls in Tokyo

Team USA has done it once again. The United States women’s basketball team led by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley won its seventh Olympic gold medal in a row and earned a 55th straight Olympic basketball victory, defeating the host nation Japan 90-75 in Saturday’s gold medal match. Staley,...
SportsNBC Washington

With a Slate of New Players, Can Team USA Men's Basketball Continue its Gold Streak?

The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan. In our Thrills in Tokyo series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball freshmen Azzi Fudd, Amari DeBerry win gold with U.S. U19 World Cup team

Before they officially suit up as Huskies, UConn women’s basketball freshmen Azzi Fudd and Amari DeBerry added some more hardware to their trophy cases. Fudd and DeBerry won gold with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, with a 70-52 victory over Australia in Sunday’s final. The U.S. went 7-0 in the tournament. Sunday’s matchup marked the ninth-straight appearance in the ...
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

Alabama’s unparalleled artificial reef zones expanded

Already the largest in the nation if not the world, Alabama’s artificial reef zones recently got even larger with the addition of 110 square miles of Gulf of Mexico bottom. As part of an overall $8.135 million expansion of the Alabama Artificial Reef Program, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Marine Resources Division (MRD) recently received authorization of two additional permit areas from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
PoliticsYellowhammer News

Sandhill crane season returns for 2021-2022

Alabama’s sandhill crane season returns for 2021-2022 with 400 permit holders having the opportunity to hunt sandhill cranes in north Alabama. Registration for the permits opens on September 8, 2021. The 2021-2022 season is split in two segments. The first segment runs from December 3 to January 9. The second segment runs from January 17-31.
Montgomery, ALYellowhammer News

Milestone: Hyundai marks 5 million Alabama-built vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s leadership, team members, and special guests today celebrated a production milestone – the 5 millionth vehicle built at the Montgomery assembly plant. Hyundai reached the 5 million mark in a little more than 16 years, with the Alabama factory having begun production in...
College Sportshannapub.com

Sam Hanna Jr.: Politicalization of college football?

Editor’s Note: This column by Sam Hanna Jr. was first published the week of Aug. 10, 2020. Just a couple of weeks ago, the airwaves and sports pages were filled with the news that the Southeastern Conference would pursue a conference-only, 10-game schedule for the 2020 football season and push the start of the season to Sept. 26. All out of concern for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

AP Poll rankings: Georgia football not a top-4 team

The 2021 preseason AP Poll top-25 is out and Georgia football finds itself outside looking in. The Associated Press has the Bulldogs listed as the No. 5 team in the country behind Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and defending champion Alabama. Georgia returns 84% of its production on offense, including star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy