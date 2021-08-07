Cancel
EXPLAINER: What’s next for the USA Basketball men’s program

By TIM REYNOLDS
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor USA Basketball’s men’s national team, the next item on the to-do list isn’t the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s not even the 2023 World Cup, which will end in the Philippines. It’s a qualifying tournament, in about three months. The Olympics are supposed to be a four-year cycle in normal...

www.thenewstribune.com

NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal

Their path to the gold-medal match wasn’t easy, but the United States managed to overcome a lot of adversity and finish on top of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in a highly-anticipated rematch. France won the initial meeting during pool play, but Rudy Gobert and Co. were unable to replicate that performance.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum elected Players Association president

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been elected president of the NBPA, the National Basketball Players Association. Yahoo’s NBA Insider Chris Haynes had the news on the weekend, around the time of the Olympic medal games, announcing McCollum as the new president. McCollum is an eight-year veteran of the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Andre Drummond is an upgrade over Dwight Howard

In the NBA, you win with star power. Sure every now and then, you’ll see a team go on an improbable run with a collection of role players, but over the past decade, there hasn’t been a single NBA champion without an All-Star player leading the way, with two, and sometimes even three more filling out their supporting cast.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and More

The bulk of the big names came and went in NBA free agency in a whirlwind of deals at the beginning of the week. There have been winners and losers in the proceedings, and a lot of the questions we had heading into the NBA offseason have already been answered. However, no league does player movement in the offseason quite like the NBA, and there's still a lot of time left before the new league year starts.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trade rumor rankings: Danilo Gallinari, Ben Simmons and more

With 2021 NBA free agency all but wrapped up, everyone’s eyes will now turn to the trade market, which could be where we see the next major move of the offseason happen. There have been multiple huge names bandied about on the trade market for weeks, even months, so it won’t be a huge surprise to see a big trade come to fruition before training camp tips off in a bit over a month.
Basketballfoxwilmington.com

Olympics 2021: Team USA men’s basketball players frustrated with offense amid France loss, report says

Team USA men’s basketball was put on notice Sunday night when the team shockingly lost to France in the first game of Group A of the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich has particularly been under the microscope going into the Olympics after losing two exhibition games and a new report shed light on how the locker room is feeling amid the downturn.
SportsPosted by
Daily News

Team USA men’s basketball steamrolls Iran at Olympics, but that was a given

This was the easy part, the foregone conclusion. The Americans are advancing out of the group phase, courtesy of a 120-66 Iran beatdown Wednesday in the spirit of Dream Team lore. It’s not yet official. But it’s mighty close. Even if Team USA’s men’s basketball team loses Saturday to the Czech Republic, it can enter the knockout stage by point differential. Winning by 54 carries comfort. But ...
WorldJacksonville Daily Progress

Tokyo Olympics: France takes down the USA in men's basketball

SAITAMA, Japan — The final buzzer sounded and France barely celebrated. To them, beating the United States again wasn’t really a surprise. And that might be the biggest indicator yet that the Americans — even after three consecutive Olympic gold medals — are no longer feared by other top international teams.
BasketballPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Critics of USA Men's Basketball Need to 'Shut Up'

Dan Beyer: “The United States ends up dropping the first game of their Olympic journey and I just have a message for everybody who is mad at Team USA, not happy with Team USA, and is disappointed in Team USA for their loss today… SHUT UP… We don’t care about Team USA Basketball. We expect them to just win all the time and we automatically expect a Gold Medal. What happens when they win a gold medal is we don’t celebrate and cheer, we just say ‘alright, that’s expected, that was awesome’, but when they lose we are on their case like you wouldn’t believe. I just can’t get over the fact that everybody now seems to care but if they won it would just be ho-hum, no big deal. We want to put them under the microscope and criticize them for doing all this stuff – it’s such a carryover from the NBA when we criticize them as individuals, and how they carry the team. Honestly, I don’t care if they lose every single game. I have pride for my country for those guys who are actually playing and serving for Team USA on the basketball court. They should win but I’m not going to be all mad at them because they ‘dIdN’t bEaT fRaNcE iN gRoUp pLaY’ like everyone was all mad about. WHO CARES??” (Full Audio Above)

