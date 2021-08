TOKYO (AP) — The story of karate’s journey to the Olympics would make a pretty good backstory for a martial arts movie. A half-century of work ends this week when some of the brightest talents in modern karate step onto the tatami at the iconic Nippon Budokan martial arts hall for its Olympic debut. But this won’t look exactly like the All Valley Tournament on “Cobra Kai” and it’s definitely not a Chuck Norris movie. The Olympic competition will be held both in kumite and in kata. Kumite is competitive sparring ands kata is a demonstration of form often compared to a gymnastics floor exercise.