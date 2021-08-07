Steam Deck Comparison Photos Reveal How Big the Handheld Is
Valve’s Steam Deck reveal left people with plenty of questions about the device with one of those queries asking just how big the mobile PC would be compared to other handheld gaming devices. We knew the size of the system already after Valve published the specifications of its Steam Deck systems, but seeing numbers on a page is hardly ever the same as seeing two or more pieces of hardware side by side to directly compare their sizes. Thanks to some recent hands-on opportunities people had with the Steam Deck, we’re now able to see how Valve’s handheld stacks up to the competition.comicbook.com
