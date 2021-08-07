Swinney Day 1 Camp Report

Legendary Florida State Seminoles football coach Bobby Bowden has died. “Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man,” current head coach Mike Norvell said. “He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”