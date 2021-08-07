What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 265 Live

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTonight, MMA fans are getting treated to a special title bout, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship has put an interim heavyweight championship on the line at UFC 265. There, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will face undefeated rising star Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane, and if you want to watch UFC 265 online live to witness for yourself which of these heavyweights will emerge as a new interim champ, ESPN+ is where you’ll need to tune in. Here’s how.

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
Ciryl Gane remained undefeated Saturday with a third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis to take the interim heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 265 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Gane's kickboxing, speed and movement turned out to be too much for Lewis as it was a fairly...
UFC 265 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) with an unnecessary, but fun, interim Heavyweight title bout between fan-favorite, Derrick Lewis, facing off with unbeaten striking sensation, Ciryl Gane. The winner of the 265-pound tussle, which will take place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will earn a unification match against reigning roost ruler, Francis Ngannou, later this year. In UFC 265’s PPV co-main event, former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, will lock horns with No. 8-seeded Pedro Munhoz in a Bantamweight banger. And in perhaps the most exciting fight on the card, human highlight reel Vicente Luque will lock horns with No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa in a pivotal Welterweight showdown.
Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston is headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Ciryl Gane. Lewis (25-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event with Gane (9-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over perennial division contender Curtis Blaydes.
Tonight’s UFC 265 event is headlined by a fantastic heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, but the rest of the fight card is packed with well-matched and exciting matchups. Lewis vs. Gane is understandably drawing the most attention considering it’s Lewis’ explosive power going up against a highly-skilled...
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while it is true that every fight matters, some feel more important, for any number of reasons. In some cases, the elevated stakes are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a LIVE pre-fight media day gathering for the upcoming UFC 265: “Lewis vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The live feed is expected to stream at noon ET in the embedded...
Reddit MMA Streams may have been your go-to place to stream the UFC 265 Fight. Now that it’s been banned, what are the best alternatives?. Wondering where to watch UFC 265 live stream free? You can watch live online through REDDIT MMA streams.The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a mixed martial art promotion company under Dana White as the president. It has featured some of the highest-level fighters in the sports world since its debut.
Broadcast from Houston’s Toyota Center, UFC 265 pits number two-ranked Derrick Lewis against former TKO champion Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship. There’s also a women’s bantamweight championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. How to Watch UFC 265 Live in the United States. UFC 265 will be...
Live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane meet in the main event of UFC 265!. An interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane will headline UFC 265. Lewis (25-7), who’s currently second in UFC’s heavyweight rankings, is on a four-fight winning streak, last defeating Curtis Blaydes at a UFC Fight Night event in February of 2021. Gane (9-0), who enters tonight’s bout as #3 in the heavyweight rankings, last defeated Alexander Volkov at a UFC Fight Night event in June of 2021. Does Lewis have what it takes to hand Gane his first loss? Time will tell.
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Ciryl Gane never gave Derrick Lewis a chance. The Frenchman claimed the interim heavyweight crown with a technical knockout victory over “The...
UFC 265 is live now and about to serve up a huge MMA clash between knockout king Derrick Lewis and undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane in Houston, Texas. Big-hitter Lewis is favourite for the interim heavyweight title having amassed 20 knockouts from 33 UFC matches - could we be about to see the second flying knee KO of the night? UFC 265 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US but it's free in some parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch a free UFC 265 live stream from anywhere.
Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane post-fight press conference, live from Houston, Texas. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
Join us Saturday night, August 7, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 265 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green, OR at the start of the Main Card opener for the Interim Heavyweight Title between Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’’ Gane. The event is being broadcast by ESPN+ from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas – with a full capacity live crowd.
The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 265 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Lewis (25-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s interim heavyweight title fight with Gane (9-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ scored a sensational second round knockout victory over perennial division contender Curtis Blaydes.
Another exciting night of MMA is upon us this evening, with Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane duking it out for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 265 at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas. As with all numbered UFC events, this is a pay-per-view show, meaning you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 PPV if you want to watch UFC 265 online live. Here’s how much it’ll cost you.

