Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Marquette, Sauk by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Marquette; Sauk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Columbia, Marquette and northern Sauk Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Wisconsin Dells, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake Delton, Pardeeville, Montello, West Baraboo, Westfield, Rio, Lawrence, Packwaukee, Wyocena, Mecan, Oxford, Endeavor, Neshkoro, La Valle and Rock Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
