Minnesota Law Enforcement Agency Blocks Release of Public Records About Surveilling Pipeline Opponents

By Will Parrish
The Intercept
The Intercept
 2 days ago
Following critical stories about the policing of anti-pipeline activists, a Minnesota law enforcement agency barred a federally affiliated body from releasing documents through the state’s public records laws, according to documents obtained by The Intercept. The Minnesota Fusion Center, a police intelligence-sharing partnership affiliated with the U.S. Department of Homeland...

The Intercept

The Intercept

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

