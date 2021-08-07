Minnesota Law Enforcement Agency Blocks Release of Public Records About Surveilling Pipeline Opponents

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A new law says law enforcement agencies are no longer allowed to post mug shots online of people accused of non-violent crimes. The list of violent crimes where posting the photos is permissible includes things like murder, robbery, rape, and kidnapping. Battery and domestic violence are not specifically on the list. It also leaves things out that members of the public might view as violent, such as drive-by shootings where no one is hurt. It specifies that only “continuous” sexual abuse of a child is considered violent. Only burglary “in the first degree” is on the list, and the definition for “arson” specifies it has to have had malicious intent in order to be considered violent.