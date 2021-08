So, the series has ended. I’d say that against the odds, the Springboks were worthy winners. But only just, it couldn’t have been tighter. It's been a controversial tour, mostly because of the bizarre behaviour of the South African director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. He awaits the investigation by World Rugby into the hour-long analysis of the first Test he posted on social media. But in truth, he won’t care. He’s just masterminded victory over the Lions, and has extended his countries winning run against the men in red.