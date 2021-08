Cardano initiates the final spurt for Alonzo. In the third and final test network before the hard fork, smart contracts are now being scrutinized. Hard forks are booming right now. After Ethereum and Theta Network, all eyes are now on Cardano, where the last fork of the Goguen era heralds the smart contract era for the network. The intelligent contracts are being used for the first time in the third and final “Alonzo Purple” test network, which started a few days ago.