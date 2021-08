Token burning is gradually becoming a vital phenomenon in the digital currency ecosystem, and it is set to place the Ethereum coin as a deflationary asset. The much-awaited Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 1559 upgrade has just gone live, ending months of anticipation for its arrival amongst the network users and investors. But now that the upgrade has gone live, the question of its significance needs to be reiterated, as it marks a new era that may end the fundamental challenge of the Ethereum blockchain. Congestion which stirs high gas fees!