Commissioners approve request for MANTIS to apply for grant
The Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the Michigan State Police and MANTIS to apply for a grant at a meeting on Tuesday. The request was submitted by a letter July 28 by Deputy Lt. James Jarrett of the MSP Monroe post. The request was seeking approval for MANTIS to submit an application to the Bureau of Justice Assistance for the fiscal year of 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG).www.monroenews.com
