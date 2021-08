Ellen McPherson hadn’t planned on moving to Germany in September. Ellen, who earned a bachelor’s degree in German and Environmental Sciences with a minor in Spanish from OSU in 2021, was selected as an alternate for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Germany back in April. Receiving alternate status meant that she could be promoted to Finalist status if additional funding became available. Given the uncertainty of additional funding opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellen was told to explore alternative options for the year. June ended with a welcome surprise, however, when Ellen was notified that she had been promoted to Finalist status, meaning that she would be heading to Germany in several short months. Ellen’s reaction is perhaps best summed up with the pithy statement, “I’m thrilled!”