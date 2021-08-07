Pets of the week: An energetic terrier and playful cat
Bluebell arrived with tiny babies. She was found in an abandoned trailer, and she was moved to Warm Fuzzies foster care, where she raised five babies of her own and one more orphan. Bluebell has come out of her shell in her new foster home. She loves to play with catnip and tiny mice and has a great time, meowing loudly and throwing the mice around. She is a happy cat who loves attention. She is looking for a home that is loving, quiet and patient. We prefer she go to a home with no other cats, dogs or children. Bluebell is a pretty blue-gray with a thick, short coat. She's about 2 years old, spayed, up-to-date on shots and tested negative for felv/FIV. Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com, 218-576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com.www.duluthnewstribune.com
