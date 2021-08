It’s often said that you should never mix business with pleasure. The intention of the phrase is that you should never do business with your partner or friends. The reason it’s such an important piece of received wisdom is that if you do business with your friends and things go wrong, your personal relationship is at risk. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham might be reflecting on that piece of wisdom at the moment. There’s no doubt that he played a big role in persuading his former Manchester United and England teammate to take over as coach at the club – and right now, he has plenty of reasons to regret that decision.