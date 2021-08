Two years after the Apple Card's initial release, Apple has been making some big changes. More specifically, Apple unveiled Apple Card Family, an initiative where iPhone owners who are part of the same Apple Family Sharing group can share an Apple Card account (more details on Family Sharing below). With the relatively new Apple Card Family service, you can invite a child or partner to share your Apple Card account, giving them a digital and physical version of an Apple Card of their own, but leaving you with the bill at the end of the month (they even get to keep any Daily Cash they earn). Don't worry, you can set spending limits if necessary.