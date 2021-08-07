Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A League Of Their Own Ending Explained: Did She Drop The Ball On Purpose?

By Philip Sledge
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1992, Penny Marshall introduced audiences to A League of Their Own, one of the most fascinating tales from the storied history of baseball (and the best sports movies) and how America’s pastime continued even while the country’s men were off fighting World War II. Since then, the movie, for lack of a better term, is in a league of its own, thanks to the empowering story, a lineup of phenomenal characters, and the dynamic shared by Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and her kid sister, Kit Keller (Lori Petty). The sisters’ relationship is a narrative thread that ties the whole movie together and gives us an emotional (and debatable) moment during the A League of Their Own ending.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 11

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Lori Petty
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Jon Lovitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperstown#Aagpbl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
TV SeriesNewsweek

15 TV Shows That Got Worse After Losing a Star

Nothing gold can stay, as the saying goes, and that certainly applies to TV series. There are a host of factors that contribute to diminishing returns of a once-popular show—showrunners changing, writers shifting, the show moving to a different channel, or losing one or even multiple beloved actors (such as the case with shows like Scrubs or Once Upon a Time). When you capture lightning in a bottle, it can be difficult to reclaim that same spark when one or more of the people most instrumental to its initial success are now gone. Changing hands or attempting to move on without these key players can be far too evident to avid fans, who turn away from the show to which they were once devoted.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Clint Eastwood could makes Oscars history with ‘Cry Macho’: Watch the new trailer

At the Academy Awards this year, Sir Anthony Hopkins made Oscars history as the oldest Best Actor winner in the history of the ceremony. But if Clint Eastwood has any say, Hopkins’ stint in the record books could be pretty short-lived: Eastwood, at 91, directs and stars in the new film “Cry Macho,” a project that could have the Hollywood legend back at the Oscars as a performer for the first time since 2005’s “Million Dollar Baby.” Set for release in theaters and via HBO Max on September 17, the new film stars Eastwood as a washed-up rodeo cowboy who is...
Moviesramascreen.com

Interview: PLAYING GOD Star, Hannah Kasulka, on Whether or Not She Could Run a Con

In celebration of writer/director Scott Brignac's caper comedy/drama PLAYING GOD which hits theaters August 6th from Vertical Entertainment, I recently had the opportunity to interview the star of this new film, Hannah Kasulka ("The Exorcist," "The Rookie," "Modern Family") PLAYING GOD stars Luke Benward and Hannah Kasulka as brother &...
MLBMLB

Excitement builds for Field of Dreams Game

MLB at Field of Dreams is bringing the world of baseball and the world of cinema together, and stars from both teamed up Monday to talk about what the one-of-a-kind game means to them. White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks -- who will play in Thursday's game between the White...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Dexter’ Season 8 Ending, Explained

In case you haven’t heard yet, Dexter is coming back. The Showtime drama is returning for a ninth season, nearly a decade after its “final” episode aired to mediocre reviews, giving the cast one more shot at a killer finale. Yesterday (July 25) at Comic-Con, the network announced the series will return for 10 new episodes on November 7, with no word as to whether it will continue on after that. But if you want to catch up before those new episodes hit Showtime? You may be stumbling over that Season 8 ending, and we’re here to help.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘Crimson Tide’ Pits Denzel Washington Against Gene Hackman, And the Audience Wins

The Pitch: When an American nuclear submarine receives a partially obstructed order to fire upon a threatening Russian sub, the ship is divided into two factions: the hard-nosed half who support the veteran captain (Gene Hackman) who wants to launch immediately, and the more cautious half who side with the ship’s up-and-coming executive officer (Denzel Washington), who wants to follow the proper procedure and attain clear confirmation before firing.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Five Feet Apart Ending, Explained

Teenage romance is already a popular genre, and adding a layer of tragedy makes it even more appealing to the audience. Watching two star-crossed lovers find each other despite all the hurdles in their path gives hope to the viewers. The death of one of the characters is often used as a trope to add an emotional angle to the story, but a couple of years back, Hollywood found a greater scope in the stories where death was more than just a twist. People suffering from terminal diseases were the protagonists of these stories. Their predestined tragedy added more emotional punch and left the audience in shambles, even when they knew how the film would end. The predictability made it all the worse.
SportsL.A. Weekly

It’s Not About Perfection It’s About Purpose Jonte Wells Founder of Greater Purpose Athletics Explains The Facts

Jonte Wells, the founder of Greater Purpose Athletics, has built a strong community for young athletes. GPA empowers its members by enhancing their athletic abilities and sharing with them, valuable life lessons. When he was growing up, his mother and other family members became the strongest pillars and directed him in his journey. By participating in sports as a youth, Jonte grew and transformed both physically and mentally. He was determined to cultivate a space in which athletes could connect with their mentors and speak about their lives.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bob's Burgers Star Kristen Schaal Reveals Why She Was Fired From South Park After Only A Month

Kristen Schaal is probably best known for her numerous film and television roles, most notably as Louise Belcher on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers. But some may be unfamiliar with her work as a film and television writer, including a brief stint with the animated series South Park. The stint was brief and pretty easy to overlook among her credits because she didn’t last long on the cult classic. Schaal revealed why she was fired from the Comedy Central comedy after one month.
MoviesTVOvermind

Some of The Best Gene Hackman Moments in His Career

Gene Hackman is a retired American actor with more than 80 films under his name. Born in January 1930, Gene remained active in film for 70 years. Although he has retired, his hands are full doing voice-overs. The two-time Oscar award winner is having a great time in his retirement home. He received the two Academy Awards from five nominations for his role in The French Connection (with William Friedkin) and Unforgiven (with Clint Eastwood) movies.

Comments / 11

Community Policy