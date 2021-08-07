Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso
The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.bleacherreport.com
