Brunswick County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brunswick; Charles City; Chesapeake; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Nottoway; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Western Chesterfield and Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond). In east central Virginia, Charles City, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen and New Kent. In eastern Virginia, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex and Northampton. In south central Virginia, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince George. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening. On average, 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

