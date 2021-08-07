Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama NewsCenter – Birmingham Area Leaders Participate in Prestigious Harvard Business School Program

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Harvard University Young American Leaders Program (YALP) included 10 leaders from the Birmingham area who joined others in learning more about successful public-private partnership collaborations. Staci Brown Brooks, director of Marketing Communication at Alabama Power. Anil Chadha, executive vice president at Regions Bank. Jay Eichelberger, general manager of...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Yalp#Marketing Communication#Regions Bank#Ywca Central Alabama#Build Urban Prosperity#Woodlawn United#Ford#External Affairs#The University Of Alabama#Partner News Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy