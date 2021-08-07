Alabama NewsCenter – Birmingham Area Leaders Participate in Prestigious Harvard Business School Program
This year’s Harvard University Young American Leaders Program (YALP) included 10 leaders from the Birmingham area who joined others in learning more about successful public-private partnership collaborations. Staci Brown Brooks, director of Marketing Communication at Alabama Power. Anil Chadha, executive vice president at Regions Bank. Jay Eichelberger, general manager of...www.alabamawx.com
Comments / 0