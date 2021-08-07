Cancel
Mindset shift helped Anthony Alford rediscover his offensive game in minors

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — For Anthony Alford, the focus was never solely about getting back to the big leagues. Designated for assignment in April when he struggled mightily out of the gate, Alford shifted his mindset while playing for Class AAA Indianapolis. Instead of mentally charting a path back to the Pirates, Alford thought of himself only as an Indianapolis Indian. He also took stock of the bigger picture, realizing that even if he couldn't return to Pittsburgh, perhaps a scout or executive from another team might see him and give him an opportunity.

