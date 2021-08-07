Mindset shift helped Anthony Alford rediscover his offensive game in minors

When I tried the other day to summarize the Pirates’ need to sort through players, I didn’t try to build a roster for the season’s last two months. I figured I might as well go ahead with that. I call this a fantasy roster because I’m going to ignore the reality of the Pirates’ devotion to veteran tenure, i.e., we all know darn well they aren’t going to dfa guys like Gregory Polanco, Wilmer Difo and Chasen Shreve. I’m also ignoring guys who are hurt and who obviously are going to be with the team once they’re not, which is mainly Ben Gamel, Chad Kuhl and Sam Howard. And I’m going to accept the fact that Derek Shelton would fatally hyperventilate if he had fewer than 14 pitchers.