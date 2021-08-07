Flash Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North Carolina from now through the evening. On average, 1 to 1.5 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.