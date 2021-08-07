Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 1145 AM EDT At 1103 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Lion Country Safari Park to near Wellington. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves and Loxahatchee NWR. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

