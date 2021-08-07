Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun Aug. 7-8

By Chloe Vincente
CBS42.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though summer is coming to an end soon, there is no shortage of events and activities going on this weekend in central Alabama. Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities going on in the Greater Birmingham area.

www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lamprey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Central Alabama#Cbs#Avondale Brewery#Big Axe Hangout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy