Keep Your Home's Swimming Hole Clean and Clear With This Top-Rated Pool Salt

Having a personal swimming pool is a treasure, especially during the hottest days of summer. Growing up, my family lived a few years in a house with an in-ground pool. Those pool days always felt like so much fun as a kid, but what comes back to me now is the memory of stinging red eyes caused by the super-high chlorine levels from our pool shock treatment. My parents always bought chlorine tablets from the pool store. I wonder if they even knew pool salt was an option?