Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Keep Your Home's Swimming Hole Clean and Clear With This Top-Rated Pool Salt

By Brandon Rich
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Having a personal swimming pool is a treasure, especially during the hottest days of summer. Growing up, my family lived a few years in a house with an in-ground pool. Those pool days always felt like so much fun as a kid, but what comes back to me now is the memory of stinging red eyes caused by the super-high chlorine levels from our pool shock treatment. My parents always bought chlorine tablets from the pool store. I wonder if they even knew pool salt was an option?

www.wideopencountry.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morton Salt#Salt Water#Salt Crystals#Swimming Pool#Poolcareschool Com#Morton S Salt#Morton S Pool Salt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
AnimalsSunderland Echo

Keep flies from entering your home with genius 1p coin, herbs and oil tricks

After months of rain the UK has finally been enjoying some much needed sunshine, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30C during this week’s heatwave. The heat may have died off a bit over the weekend, but the weather is still forecast to remain warm meaning more sweltering nights with the windows wide open can be expected.
Home & Gardenbeachbodyondemand.com

Dirtiest Things in Your Home and How to Clean Them

We’ve all been spending more time camped out at home and possibly spending more time streaming than cleaning. is when we touch a surface and then touch our eyes, nose, or mouth (and vice versa). That’s why handwashing is a gold standard for staying healthy. Picking up COVID-19 through a...
Home & GardenSeattle Times

How to clean your refrigerator and keep it that way

The refrigerator is one of the most high-trafficked spots in the kitchen. We open and close it all day, putting food in and taking it out. Still, it can be easy to overlook when it comes to cleaning. “A lot of people want their refrigerator to fade into the background,”...
Kidsmaids.com

How To Keep a Kiddie Pool Clean

Having a kiddie pool as a child is one of those timeless traditions that just about every kid gets to do. As adults, we likely have photos we can look back on of us as toddlers, splashing around in the summertime. Kiddie pools are great to keep kids busy and cool in the summer.
Home & Gardenluxurytravelmagazine.com

How to Clean a Mattress Like a Pro

For some people, buying a quality mattress is like making an investment. If someone puts forth good money on a mattress, it becomes an asset they will want to keep for as long as possible. To do that, some time and effort will have to be put into keeping the mattress in good shape for as long as possible.
Skin CareRefinery29

Will Salt Water Clear Your Acne? Here’s What An Expert Thinks

Can seawater, or salt water in general, be good for your skin? I’ve noticed a handful of TikTok videos where people are claiming that you can make a 'sea salt toner' and that it’ll clear up acne. What do you think?. Marianna, 30. The idea of salt water being beneficial...
Petsroyalexaminer.com

Keep your cool in the dog days of summer

Dog days of July 3 through August 15 are the hottest days of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Contrary to folklore, the sea won’t boil and dogs won’t go mad, but there are a few other things we should watch for, such as:. Heat exhaustion. If you lose more...
LifestyleDomaine

This Pantry Staple Is the Key to Cleaning Your Dishwasher

Your dishwasher thoroughly washes all that grease and grime off your dishes, so it should be fairly clean inside, right? Well, not exactly. Dishwashers don't clean themselves, which means that over time, food residue can build up in your appliance. The resulting germs don't just cause your dishes to smell...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

5 top tips for cleaning your BBQ

With another potential heatwave on the cards, chances are you’ll be wheeling out the BBQ and firing up the grill. We haven’t been blessed with too many sunny spells of late and your cooking grates could still be caked with, well, something unsavoury. Not the best start for the BBQ...
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

How to keep your home cool with high temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With high temperatures on the rise, here are some tips and tricks on how to keep your home and yourself cool. With the end of summer nearing, high temperatures are still on the rise. These high temperatures can be considered dangerous, causing heatstroke, heat exhaustion and causing the temperature in your home to rise.
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Carpet Questions: Is It Worth Getting Carpets Professionally Cleaned?

Originally Posted On: Carpet Questions: Is It Worth Getting Carpets Professionally Cleaned? | AR Daily Magazine. Your carpet is a part of the overall aesthetic of your home, so keeping it clean is a must. You can always freshen your carpets by vacuuming on a regular basis. But with so many homemade tools out there for cleaning carpets, what’s the purpose of getting your carpets professionally cleaned?

Comments / 0

Community Policy