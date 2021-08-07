Cancel
NFL

Colts: Cowboys bailing on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix proves Indy should stay away

By Mike Luciano
 2 days ago

While the Indianapolis Colts need to get their quarterback situation figured out now that Carson Wentz is on the mend, that isn’t the only area of need on this roster. Could someone like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix be in the cards as they try to add depth and quality to their secondary?

horseshoeheroes.com

