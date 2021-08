RICE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Express Van driven by 42-year-old Raymond P. Jones of Greensboro, North Carolina was northbound on 22nd Road at U.S. 56 when Jones stopped for the stop sign at U.S. 56, but did not see a westbound 2016 Ford F250 driven by 37-year-old Jose G. Hernandez Pantoja of Yoakum, Texas due to the sun in his eyes. The van pulled out in front of the pickup.