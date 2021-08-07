Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Why the Jolly Ball for Dogs Is a Crazy Cool Enrichment Toy

By Jodie Michalak
Posted by 
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The Jolly Ball for dogs is the ideal interactive dog toy that will ensure hours of happy romps. If you're shopping pet supplies on Amazon, this best-seller can't be beaten.

www.wideopenpets.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#All Dogs#Chew Toy#Fido#German#Ball Dog Toy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Tiny, Fearless Puppy Chases Bear Out of the Back Yard

A tiny but massively brave dog was filmed on an iPhone by its owner defending their back yard from a black bear that had intruded onto the property in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. The video shows the fiesty dog, a Jack Russell Terrier, laying in wait as a big,...
AnimalsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Hero Dog Awards 2021 - Part 1

The 2021 Hero Dog Awards is seeking to find and recognize dogs who help people in many important ways. Dogs are nominated in one of seven categories: Service Dogs, Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs, Guide/Hearing Dogs, and Shelter Dogs. The Service Dog...
AnimalsThe Dogington Post

5 Things to Know Before Bringing Pet Fish into A Home with Dogs

Bringing a new pet into a home that another animal has already marked out as their own territory is always daunting and sometimes tricky. There is always the possibility of the animals not getting along, harming each other (on purpose or by accident), or getting into each other’s food or waste and getting sick or making a mess.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Meet the Most Adorable Dog & Bunny Friends, Bear & Mighty Smols

A dog and bunny friends? These two make for the cutest furry duo. Cats and dogs are becoming more of a common occurrence. But what about dog and bunny friends?. Rabbits are generally thought of as pets that sit in a hutch or come out every now and then to hop around. However, these small animals have become more popular like their dog and cat counterparts. Besides, who wouldn't want baby bunnies hopping around their living rooms? Puppy and bunny set the pet friends bar pretty high. This Golden Retriever and his bunny make for the cutest best friends.
Pet ServicesNewsweek

17 Dog Toys That Reviewers and Their Dogs Love

Every doggo is different but when it comes to proud pet parents looking for advice or insight, we love to crowd source. Whether we're trading tips at the dog park or sharing our experiences online in the pup-parent forums, it's always helpful to find out what works for other dog-friendly families. And when it comes to toys that keep our furbabies active, entertained and stimulated in both mind and body, it's no different. After all, who wants to waste their money on a toy your pup will never touch?
Petstysonsreporter.com

Pet of the Week: Apple and Rhubarb, sweet bonded kittens found under an old barn

Meet two of the “Sweet as Pie” kittens from 4Paws, Rhubarb and Apple. Here’s what the 4Paws Rescue Team had to say about this duo:. Meet Rhubarb, one of our “Sweet as Pie” kittens! He is a friendly Siamese mix kitten. He was found under a dusty barn and he is learning the ropes of being an indoor kitty with his brother Apple, who he is bonded to and needs to be adopted with.
Pet ServicesKBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "SAMMY"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Sammy”. Sammy is an affectionate 5 year old cat who loves attention, gets along with kids and he gets along with other cats. If you’re looking for a furry companion to curl up on your lap and give you some lovin’, Sammy’s your guy! He’s fully vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: Redirect dog who is obsessively attached to a toy

About six months ago, we adopted a purebred, four-year-old red, floppy-eared male Doberman pinscher. He normally is a big goofball, but we bought him some stuffed dog toys to play with and it somehow totally changed his behavior. He always keeps the toy with him, carrying it wherever he goes. He won't eat, drink, or go outside without it, and is totally distant to us. He will not come to us for a pat on the head or let us get near the toy. He actually growls and sometimes snaps if he perceives we are trying to get it from him. On the few occasions where we have tricked him and gotten it back, he immediately reverts to his old, affectionate and goofy self. Is there a reason for this behavior?
Petswebcenterfairbanks.com

Pet of the Week: Rosie, the cute-as-can-be Albino Bunny

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s time to meet Rosie, a cute-as-can-be bunny who can’t wait to hop into your life. Here’s what Britley Calkins, an animal handler with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, had to say:. “Rosie is a three-year-old spayed female bunny, who came to the shelter a...
Pet ServicesNew York Post

Entertain pets for hours with 25% off this interactive food toy

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Keeping a young pet entertained can be a difficult task. Puppies and kittens are at the stage in their lives when they have the most energy and need the most stimulation to avoid becoming bored and, thus, destructive.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

We Found the Perfect Shirt for Dog Lovers Who Love the Outdoors

A hiking and dogs day kinda T-shirt shows the world you're a dog lover and also makes the perfect gift hiking shirt for a hiking lover. Whether it's for Mother's Day or Father's Day, these shirts can be worn whenever the great outdoors calls. Mountain hiking is an exciting outdoor sport that dogs also enjoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy