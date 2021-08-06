Cancel
Carson City, NV

Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (CARES and CRRSA)

 4 days ago

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) (Pub. L. 117-2). The ARP appropriated approximately $39.6 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) and represents the third stream of funding appropriated for HEERF to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. Taken together, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Pub. L. 116–136), the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) (Pub. L. 116-260), and the ARP represent HEERF I, HEERF II, and HEERF III, respectively.

Georgia Statewrbl.com

Education Relief Fund for Georgia to open applications tomorrow

Atlanta, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp announced today $47 million will be available in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) beginning tomorrow, August 1. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA), was signed into law on December 27, 2020. This Act provides funding to supplement the...
Educationmilwaukeecourieronline.com

U.S. Department of Education Announces $3.2 Billion in Additional Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to Support Students at Historic and Under-Resourced Institutions

The U.S. Department of Education announced today $3.2 billion in additional emergency grants under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). These funds will support students who attend over 1,800 institutions of higher education and provide resources to help these institutions recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Of these funds,...
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Application process starts for state education relief funds

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced the availability of $47 million in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, beginning Sunday. The Office of Planning and Budget will distribute the resources through an application process. The purpose of the GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies, institutions of higher...
Educationallongeorgia.com

Governor Kemp Announces Education Relief Fund Applications

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the availability of $47 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), beginning August 1. The Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) will distribute these resources through an application process. The purpose of the GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies (LEAs),...
EducationTheInterMountain.com

Funding announced for higher ed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $516,791 from the U.S. Department of Education to three higher education institutions across West Virginia. This funding is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund – FIPSE Competitive Program...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

LACCD praises higher education bill

The Los Angeles Community College District on July 28 applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing the Higher Education trailer bill, which will deliver “unprecedented” resources for the state’s community colleges, including dedicated funding for student housing and basic needs, workforce programs and ethnic studies. Newsom’s budget is the largest and...
CollegesPosted by
Lootpress

WVU to distribute 2021-22 emergency grants to students

Based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, West Virginia University will distribute $27,271,733 in emergency grants to eligible students during the 2021-22 academic year. Degree-seeking students on all WVU campuses who are attending classes at least half-time and have a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student...
CollegesWDTN

Sinclair College receives $16M in emergency relief funding for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sinclair Community College received an additional $16 million in emergency relief funding and plans to use it to help students affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third round of funding from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Student Share Grant Funds....
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

U.S. Department of Education approves PA American Rescue Plan funding

The U.S. Department of Education has approved Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Last week, the federal government signed off on the final plan, which released the final payment of $1.6 billion. In total, Pennsylvania will receive $5 billion in educational funding. However, with just two weeks until many school...
California Stateculvercityobserver.com

LOS ANGELES Community College District Secure State Budget Funding To Secure Future Higher Education in California By Los Angeles Community College District

The Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) thanks Governor Gavin Newsom for signing the Higher Education trailer bill yesterday, which in conjunction with the main budget bill, delivers unprecedented resources for the state’s community colleges, including dedicated funding for longtime LACCD priorities such as student housing and basic needs, workforce programs and ethnic studies.
Health ServicesScranton Times

Higher care requires more funding

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many gaps in the nation’s health care but nowhere more so than in the long-term care sector. About half of Pennsylvania’s nearly 28,000 COVID-19 deaths were among skilled-nursing and personal care facility residents, for example. In many cases, the pandemic was a blasting cap for existing regulatory problems, including staffing and infection control.
Pella, IAcentral.edu

Featured: Central Receives Federal Funding for Talent Research Program

Central College will receive five more years of funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the college’s Talent Search program. The award, contingent on annual congressional appropriations, is expected to total $2.5 million. The nationwide TS program, part of the U.S Department of Education, prepares middle school and high...
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

State to Award Oregon Opportunity Grants to Thousands More Students

The Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) Office of Student Access and Completion (OSAC) announced that recent approval of an additional $28.8 million to the state’s need-based college financial aid program, the Oregon Opportunity Grant (OOG). The funds will allow the HECC to immediately begin awarding more financial aid to current...
Carson City, NVwnc.edu

Fee Waiver Opens Doors for Native Americans at WNC

The Nevada Legislature and Nevada System of Higher Education are encouraging Native American students to pursue higher education and seize the opportunities that await them at Western Nevada College and other NSHE institutions. Effective for the fall 2021 semester at WNC, NSHE has approved a fee waiver for Native American...

