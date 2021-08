As flames engulfed a building on Chilmark Street in February, a pair of Worcester police officers, without fear, ran into the danger as they heard screams inside. On Monday, the two officers — Timothy Foley and Daniel Pennellatore — felt far more timid when Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. honored them for their bravery in saving an 89-year-old woman in the home. Instead, the two passed all accolades to the young people inside the home that helped the woman get out of her apartment.