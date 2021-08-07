Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Bernardo Kastrup on the Nature of Reality: Materialism, Idealism, or Skepticism

By Scientific American
skeptic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Kastrup is the executive director of Essentia Foundation. His work has been leading the modern renaissance of metaphysical idealism, the notion that reality is essentially mental. He has a Ph.D. in philosophy (ontology, philosophy of mind) and another Ph.D. in computer engineering (reconfigurable computing, artificial intelligence). As a scientist, Bernardo has worked for the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the Philips Research Laboratories (where the ‘Casimir Effect’ of Quantum Field Theory was discovered). Formulated in detail in many academic papers and books, his ideas have been featured on Scientific American, the Institute of Art and Ideas, the Blog of the American Philosophical Association and Big Think, among others. Bernardo’s most recent book is The Idea of the World: A multi-disciplinary argument for the mental nature of reality. He is also the author of Why Materialism Is Baloney: How True Skeptics Know There Is No Death and Fathom Answers to Life, the Universe and Everything. For more information, freely downloadable papers, videos, etc., please visit bernardokastrup.com.

www.skeptic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Sacks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Materialism#Blindness#Essentia Foundation#Scientific American#Universe#Ibm#Consciousness#Wcp#Eeg#Neuroscientists#Nde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Defining Reality

Editor’s Note: Before his passing, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks prepared a year’s worth of Covenant & Conversation columns based on his new book, “Lessons in Leadership.” The Jewish Press is honored to publish these columns, which are being distributed weekly by The Office of Rabbi Sacks. One of the gifts of...
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

A Particle Just Did Something That Changed the Nature of Reality

Scientists have observed the extraordinarily tiny oscillations of a charm meson, a type of subatomic particle that contains both a quark and an antiquark. This oscillation proves that charm meson particles can alternate between states of matter and antimatter. To measure the tiny interaction, scientists had to scale down their...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Mental HealthPosted by
LiveScience

There are 2 types of narcissists. Here's what makes each tick.

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same — some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology...
AstronomyInverse

the millennia-long history of obsessing about extraterrestrials

To feel small, all we have to do is look up. The Sun, the Moon, the stars, the planets, and the Milky Way are evidence enough that Earth is not all that is. And for as long as humans have had words, we have been sharing stories about the presumed builders and occupiers of those vaulted heavens: the gods, spirits, angels, and demons who were, in a sense, the first extraterrestrials.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
ChemistryScience Now

Supplementary Materials

Beating the standard quantum limit under ambient conditions with solid-state spins. Tianyu Xie, Zhiyuan Zhao, Xi Kong, Wenchao Ma, Mengqi Wang, Xiangyu Ye, Pei Yu, Zhiping Yang, Shaoyi Xu, Pengfei Wang, Ya Wang, Fazhan Shi, Jiangfeng Du. This PDF file includes:. Sections S1 to S6. Figs. S1 to S12. References.
Agriculturenewhope.com

Monitor: Gen Z is skeptical about American food, natural products industry must meet that skepticism with documented action

Natural Products Industry Health Monitor, July 29, 2021. As the world emerges, haltingly and unevenly, from lockdown, new challenges emerge. In this feature, New Hope Network provides an ongoing update on those challenges and the opportunities they hold. Look for the Industry Health Monitor every other Friday to learn the major news that is affecting the natural products market immediately and the less obvious insights that could dictate where the market may struggle or thrive in the months to come.
Astronomycreators.com

Mercury Opposes Jupiter

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Spacetime is material

Space and time are central concepts for understanding our World. They are important ingredients at the core of every scientific theory and subject of intense debate in philosophy. Albert Einstein's Special and General theories of Relativity showed that space and time blend in a single entity called spacetime. Even after a century of its conception, many questions about the nature of spacetime remain controversial. In this chapter, we analyze the ontological status of spacetime from a realistic and materialistic point of view. We start by outlining the well-known controversy between substantivalism and relationalism and the evolution of the debate with the appearance of General Relativity. We analyze how to interpret spacetime as a physical system and how to model its properties in a background-free theory where spacetime itself is dynamical. We discuss the concept of change, energy, and the ontology of spacetime events. In the last section, we review the mereology of spacetime and its relevance in cosmology.
ChemistryNature.com

Nature-inspired materials: Emerging trends and prospects

The term “nature-inspired” is associated with a sequence of efforts to understand, synthesize and imitate any natural object or phenomenon either in a tangible or intangible form, which allows us to obtain improved insights into nature. Such inspirations can come through materials, processes, or designs that we see around us. Materials, as opposed to processes and designs found in nature, are tangible and can readily be used without engineering efforts. One such example is that of an aquaporin that is used to filter water. The scope of this work in nature-inspired materials is to define, clarify, and consolidate our current understanding by reviewing examples from the laboratory to industrial scale to highlight emerging opportunities. A careful analysis of “nature-inspired materials” shows that they possess specific functionality that relies on our ability to harness particular electrical, mechanical, biological, chemical, sustainable, or combined gains.
Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chatbot is supposed to convince vaccine skeptics

“I understand you. You will not be chipped or manipulated if you get a COVID-19 vaccination. There are no tracking mechanisms in the vaccine.”. Probably because they were tired of repeating such sentences over and over again, researchers of the International Vaccine Access Centers delegating the work of persuading vaccine skeptics to a machine. They fed you Chatbot with around 150 concerns and 300 answers about COVID-19 vaccinations. The answers come from experts at Johns Hopkins University. All questions and answers can also be seen at a glance Show to let.
WildlifeGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Science column: Why only one human species?

A reader asked: There are lots of species of some kinds of animals like the cat family (lions, tigers, cheetahs, house cats, etc.) but only one kind of human. How come evolution only produced one kind of human? Isn’t this evidence that humans are a special creation?. What the reader...
IndustryScientific American

The Ethics of Sending Humans to Mars

With Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson recently completing their pioneering space flights that could set the stage for future space tourism, it is worth taking a look at what might be involved for the human exploration of Mars, even though it’s likely decades away. Elon Musk is perhaps the best-known...
WildlifeNature.com

Chlorophyll a fluorescence illuminates a path connecting plant molecular biology to Earth-system science

For decades, the dynamic nature of chlorophyll a fluorescence (ChlaF) has provided insight into the biophysics and ecophysiology of the light reactions of photosynthesis from the subcellular to leaf scales. Recent advances in remote sensing methods enable detection of ChlaF induced by sunlight across a range of larger scales, from using instruments mounted on towers above plant canopies to Earth-orbiting satellites. This signal is referred to as solar-induced fluorescence (SIF) and its application promises to overcome spatial constraints on studies of photosynthesis, opening new research directions and opportunities in ecology, ecophysiology, biogeochemistry, agriculture and forestry. However, to unleash the full potential of SIF, intensive cross-disciplinary work is required to harmonize these new advances with the rich history of biophysical and ecophysiological studies of ChlaF, fostering the development of next-generation plant physiological and Earth-system models. Here, we introduce the scale-dependent link between SIF and photosynthesis, with an emphasis on seven remaining scientific challenges, and present a roadmap to facilitate future collaborative research towards new applications of SIF.
PharmaceuticalsSlate

The Lucrative Business of Stoking Vaccine Skepticism

Part of the reason that misinformation about vaccines is so intractable is that it can be very lucrative. For years anti-vaccine figures have made money publishing books and giving speeches, and only in the past couple of years have major sites like YouTube started preventing anti-vaxxers from directly earning revenue from advertising. During the pandemic, as the coronavirus created new markets for health hoaxes, conspiracy theorists have been able to make money online by using the misinformation that they publicize on major sites like Facebook to sell supplements and books to followers via e-commerce shops. Now, vaccine skeptics with large followings are turning to crowdfunding platforms—both the relatively obscure GiveSendGo and the decidedly mainstream GoFundMe—to monetize their activities, often to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy