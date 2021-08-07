Spoiler* Keith Lee appears in a dark match

Keith Lee has decided to explain his absence from WWE TV after all. Lee was out of the ring and not included in the WWE RAW storylines from February until last week’s RAW, for unknown reasons. It was reported at one point that Lee was not medically cleared to compete, but no specifics were ever revealed. Lee had been telling his fans on Twitter that one day, when the time was right, he would tell his story. Lee then made his surprise return to WWE TV on last week’s RAW, losing to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.