What do you call a KTM that is based on a KTM that isn’t really a KTM? Well, in this case you call it the sold-out-in-five-minutes RC 8C Ready To Race. This is a weird and interesting bike, as it is actually a Kramer GP2 890R under the orange skin. That isn’t to say it’s a bad bike, but it’s only tangentially a KTM, kinda, sorta. Anyway, the track-only bike from the company that doesn’t really build track bikes was limited to just 100 units, and a hundred people put down almost forty grand to buy one within the first four and a half minutes of the order books opening.