Texas A&M Football: Ranking 2021 opponents by toughness

How bad has the football in Fayetteville been for the past five years? Well...bad enough that a 3-win season was hailed as a monumental achievement. I’m underselling this, of course. The 2018-219 Arkansas Football Razorbacks under Chad Morris went 4-20 overall and never won an SEC game. Their victories were over Eastern Illinois, Tulsa, Portland State (by a touchdown), and Colorado State. They also lost to Colorado State, North Texas, Vanderbilt, San Jose State, and Western Kentucky - the latter of which was quarterbacked by a guy that the Morris staff chased out of Arkansas. So...yeah...given all that, three wins - three conference wins, at that! - is a big, damn deal that they should be proud of. Add in the fact that they went 1-3 in one-possession games (the Reverse Drinkwitz, if you will) and the Hogs were just as close to playing .500 ball as Missouri was.