'Once you have been to Africa, you will never be the same'
Nothing prepares you for the impact of Africa. Strange sights, new sounds, unfamiliar smells. It is a total assault on the senses, like being a child again and seeing the world afresh. Once you have been there, breathed its dry air, watched distant storms trailing across its immense horizons and been awakened by a million purring doves, you will never be the same. At least, despite everything I had read, that is how it was for me.www.telegraph.co.uk
