LIVE: Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practice 9 Report

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS — After an off day on Thursday and a walkthrough practice on Friday, the Dolphins planned to ramp it up over the weekend, before traveling to Chicago. Here are some things we noticed at Miami Dolphins practice:. • Xavien Howard is fully suited up for practice. • Linebacker...

Jesse Davis
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Scarlett
Devante Parker
NFLSt. Augustine Record

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Training Camp storylines as Brian Flores opens third season

If the Dolphins trade two first-rounders, a second-rounder and Xavien Howard to the Texans for Deshaun Watson, we'll be sure to write 1,000 stories about it, from every angle. But the Watson situation would seem to need more time to work itself out. Oh, sure, Watson will be dealt somewhere, at some point. But unresolved legal matters must affect cost and timing.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Patriots Mailbag: Nordin, Winovich, Camp Surprises and More

The New England Patriots are about to enter their third week of 2021 training camp. With the team’s first preseason game set for Thursday, August 12 (vs. Washington) the Pats will undoubtedly elevate their practice levels as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season. This weekend, Patriot Maven opened...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Raekwon McMillan’s ACL injury sparks questions about LB corps

The New England Patriots‘ defense should be a contender for the best in the NFL after they performed well below their standards last season. That’s due in large part to the investments they made in free agency and the draft. Now, the Patriots have sufficient depth at every position, which wasn’t the case in 2020.
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: HC Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, CB Sam Beal, LB Oshane Ximines

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.
NFLcbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Eagles Players Speak To Media Following Training Camp Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and players are expected to speak to the media following Training Camp practice Wednesday. The press conferences are expected to begin around 12 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above. What: Eagles post practice press conferences. Who: Defensive coordinator...

