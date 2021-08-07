How Business Leaders Are Creatively Redefining the Workplace as Physical Buildings Reopen

The most essential characteristic for building an authentic brand is integrity: you must be who you say you are, and you must remain true to your moral compass. Key aspects of this include consistency and making sure that all of your actions are in alignment with your core values, which you must actually believe. These are all vital for building and maintaining trust, credibility, and authority in any industry. A simple, persistent message (and aligned content) over time allows your audience to get to know and trust your brand—think of it like any other relationship—your target audience wants to know what they can reasonably expect from you. Knowing both you and your beliefs help your audience make an informed decision on whether or not they can safely trust your brand. Any brand that is built with integrity will naturally gain credibility and public trust over time.