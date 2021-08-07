How Business Leaders Are Creatively Redefining the Workplace as Physical Buildings Reopen
Workplaces across the US have been empty since last year as millions of employees worked remotely. Now that physical locations are starting to reopen, some CEOs and managers are having to completely redefine their workplaces. In fact, what many business leaders are discovering is that navigating a whole new dynamic of workplace sensitivities and preferences in order to maintain employee satisfaction requires numerous creative solutions to bring the best of both the remote and on-site working worlds together.ceoworld.biz
