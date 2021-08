MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott declared a local health emergency Monday effective immediately. According to Angel Smith, communications manager of Brooklyn Center, Elliot believes that “the spread of the Delta Variant, and other potential breakthrough variants threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the City.” Officials say the declaration will end in three days unless the City Council votes to extend it. More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified More Than A Year After George Floyd’s Death, New Push To Disband Minneapolis Police Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance