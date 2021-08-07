Mancini's toughness on display in loss

The trade deadline passed and unlike the majority of baseball teams, the Orioles did almost nothing. A simple trade of Freddy Galvis was all the Mike Elias front office accomplished, which was surprising. The Orioles aren’t in contention for the playoffs this season and given what we’ve seen from the team and their AL East competition this year, it’s looking like 2022 might be a difficult season for Baltimore as well. But it wasn’t that the Orioles did almost nothing, it’s that they didn’t try to do anything. There was reportedly a trade in the works for a reliever, but that didn’t end up happening. Also, the team had more than one reliever who they likely could have dealt in addition to their best trade chip, first baseman Trey Mancini, but there have been no reports on the team even trying to make more deals.