Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mancini's toughness on display in loss

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- These days, nobody questions Trey Mancini’s drive, pain tolerance or mental fortitude, not after his grueling ordeal beating cancer and remarkable return to the field this season. On Friday night at Oriole Park, that resolve was plain to see, even if on a smaller scale. • Box score.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Padres#Rays#Al#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBESPN

Tigers beat Orioles 9-4 despite scary collision in outfield

BALTIMORE -- — Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo took off after Anthony Santander's drive to left-center field. Each player reached for the ball — and then they collided, sending Baddoo's cap flying. “It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes deep in win

Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Miami. The 29-year-old went deep for the third time in his last four games, but all three of his homers in that span have been solo shots. Mancini has gotten hot at the plate overall, going 16-for-41 (.390) during a 10-game hitting streak where he's added a triple and four doubles. For the year, Baltimore's primary designated hitter is slashing .268/.339/.488 with 20 homers, 60 RBI and 57 runs scored through 410 plate appearances.
MLBUSA Today

Notre Dame in MLB: Mancini unlikely to be dealt

Today is one of the busiest days on the Major League Baseball calendar as the annual trade deadline comes at 4 p.m. ET. Several big moves have been made already by a variety of teams and more are certainly to come, but reports seem to suggest former Notre Dame slugger and current Baltimore Oriole Trey Mancini likely won’t be headed anywhere.
MLBchatsports.com

Trey Mancini homers on anniversary of Mo Gaba’s death as Orioles erase 5-run deficit to beat Marlins, 8-7, on Ryan McKenna’s walk-off walk

Wearing a black-and-white Orioles jersey with “MO” stitched on the back, Sonsy Gaba stood near the Camden Yards mound, fighting back tears as the video tribute to her son played on the scoreboard. She fanned her face as the Oriole Bird wrapped an arm around her. Trey Mancini waited at home plate, understandably the recipient of Gaba’s ceremonial first pitch Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Mo’s death.
MLBmasnsports.com

Mancini: “I love this team and being a leader on this team”

The repetition and predictability bring such amusement to Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini that he’s able to crack a joke about missing the 2020 season and experiencing the most frightening moments of his life. Mancini’s name is coming up again in rumors and speculation as the trade deadline approaches. The...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Here’s why this trade deadline figures to be different for the Orioles — and why that matters for Trey Mancini and others

Wednesday’s game at Camden Yards, the Orioles’ last before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, came and went without first baseman Trey Mancini realizing it could be his final home game in Baltimore. It would be a memorable one: He homered and shared a moment with Sonsy Gaba, the mother of Mo, an Orioles and Ravens superfan who died of cancer a year earlier. Mancini missed the 2020 season facing ...
MLBFanSided

Baltimore Orioles rejecting calls on Trey Mancini

In theory, Trey Mancini would be a strong trade chip for the Baltimore Orioles. His ability to play at first and either corner outfield position would make him an asset for multiple contenders. Add in the fact that he is still under team control, and Mancini could fetch a decent haul of prospects for the Orioles.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Rests Tuesday

Mancini is not starting Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Mancini has fallen into a bit of a slump, going hitless in consecutive games and 3-for-25 in his last six. DJ Stewart will be the designated hitter and bat sixth Tuesday.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s begin tough stretch of division games with a win

With four months of baseball basically in the books and two months to go, the Orioles still have a lot of American League East games left to play. They began a tough stretch in the schedule last night in terms of AL East opponents with a 7-1 win in the Bronx. It was an impressive start to this series and this stretch of games.
MLBbaltimoresportsandlife.com

The Mancini Reveal

The trade deadline passed and unlike the majority of baseball teams, the Orioles did almost nothing. A simple trade of Freddy Galvis was all the Mike Elias front office accomplished, which was surprising. The Orioles aren’t in contention for the playoffs this season and given what we’ve seen from the team and their AL East competition this year, it’s looking like 2022 might be a difficult season for Baltimore as well. But it wasn’t that the Orioles did almost nothing, it’s that they didn’t try to do anything. There was reportedly a trade in the works for a reliever, but that didn’t end up happening. Also, the team had more than one reliever who they likely could have dealt in addition to their best trade chip, first baseman Trey Mancini, but there have been no reports on the team even trying to make more deals.
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Orioles

Detroit Tigers (54-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-72, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-5, 7.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -113, Tigers -105; over/under is 10 1/2...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matt Harvey hopes to right Orioles' pitching vs. Tigers

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey looks to return to his July form when the Orioles host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The 32-year-old right-hander strung together three superb starts, tossing 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings to end the month. He won all three outings and lowered his ERA from 7.70 to 6.20.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Knocks eighth homer

Stewart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to Detroit. The 27-year-old went deep in the fourth inning with his eighth homer of the year. Stewart lost some playing time when Anthony Santander was activated from the COVID-19 injured list, but the former has now filled in at designated hitter with Ryan Mountcastle (concussion) out. Stewart has a .198/.315/.346 slash line with 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight doubles through 254 plate appearances. He'll likely need to hit somewhat decently to fend off Ryan McKenna for continued playing time in Mountcastle's absence.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 8/11

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBMLB

Orioles' Davis retires after 13 seasons

BALTIMORE -- After years of saga, strikeouts and speculation, the Orioles and Chris Davis have parted ways. Davis and the team jointly announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday, more than a year before his franchise-record $161 million contract was set to expire. According to sources, Davis will collect all...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Tigers lineups

The Orioles received another high-leverage reliever this afternoon with Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells’ reinstatement from the 10-day injured list. Wells replaces Isaac Mattson, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after last night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers. Wells has been on the IL with tendinitis in his right wrist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy